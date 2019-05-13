|
Barbara J. Malone
Barbara J. Malone, age 72, a resident of Kearney, Missouri, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Barbara was born the daughter of Clifton Ervin and Nancy Marguerite (Briscoe) McMahan on October, 30, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a 1964 Chillicothe High School graduate. Barbara was united in marriage to Michael E. Malone on November 30, 1984, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Barbara worked as a Social Services Director at the Indian Hills Nursing Home for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, game night events, lunch with friends, and volunteering at her church. She was an active member of the Relevant Church, Liberty, Missouri.
Barbara is survived by her children, Shawn McBee and wife Bridgett of Corder, Missouri, Matt Malone and wife Cathy of Hamilton, Missouri, Jeff McBee of Kearney, Missouri, Tim Malone of Stanberry, Missouri, Robyn Coberley of Liberty, Missouri, Cathy McElwee and husband Mike of Kearney, Missouri, Courtney Malone of Gallatin, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Fran McMahan of Midlothian, Texas, and Mindy McMahan of Knob Noster, Missouri; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Michael; three brothers, Cliff McMahan, Michael McMahan, and Ronnie McMahan; one granddaughter, Catie McElwee; and one great-grandson, Kayden May- Rolle.
Funeral services will be held at the Relevant Church, 101 N Forest Avenue, Liberty, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A family visitation is scheduled at the Relevant Church, Liberty, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 9:00 am. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Relevant Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 13, 2019