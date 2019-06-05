|
Betty Eileen Burnett
Betty Eileen Burnett, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on June 5, 2019
