Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Charles Henry "Hank" Singleton


1940 - 2019
Charles Henry "Hank" Singleton Obituary
Charles Henry "Hank" Singleton

Charles Henry "Hank" Singleton, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Charles was born the son of Clarence and Laura (Curry) Singleton on November 14, 1940, in Brunswick, Missouri. He was a 1959 graduate of Northwestern High School, Mendon, Missouri. Charles was united in marriage to Dorothy "Dee" Hoffman-Benjamin on March 3, 1994, in Fort Meyers, Florida. He worked as a truck driver, apartment maintenance supervisor, at Orscheln Farm and Home, John Rupp Oil, and as a bookkeeper for Rupp and Hayes Cattle Company. After retirement, he worked for his sons. Charles was a proud volunteer for the Chillicothe and Brookfield Jaycees and the Jerry Litton organization. He was member of the Elks Lodge #874, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Brookfield, Missouri, the Optimist Club in Marshall, Missouri, and the World Christian Ministries Association. Charles was also a Cub Scout Leader Pack #70, Brookfield, Missouri, a Mizzou fan, and a Cubs fan since 1951. He attended Grace Chapel, Bedford, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife, Dee Singleton of the home; three sons, Chuck Singleton and wife Tami of McPherson, Kansas, Russ Singleton and wife Camille of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Damon Singleton and wife Rachael of Neodesha, Kansas; two daughters, Margaret "Margie" Pelnar and husband Mark of McPherson, Kansas, and Melinda "Mendi" Akers and husband Jim of Columbus, Nebraska; two stepdaughters, Lisa Risse and husband Bob of Schenevus, New York, and Tina Corbin of Oneonta, New York; three sisters, Barbara Judy of Hale, Missouri, Anne Shilman of Brookfield, Missouri, Kay Lundgren and husband Richard of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lee, William, and Richard; and one infant brother.

Memorial services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on June 3, 2019
