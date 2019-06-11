|
Dale Lee Gardner
Dale Lee Gardner, age 85, a resident of Meadville, Missouri, formerly of the Hecla Community, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his residence.
Dale was born the son of Nova Lewis and Vesta Leona (Williams) Gardner January 3, 1934, in Laredo, Missouri. He was a 1951 graduate of Laredo High School. He served in the United States Army from 1956 until 1958. Dale was united in marriage to Peggy Thomas on December 27, 1953, in Alpha, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked for Donaldson Company, Chillicothe, Missouri, for 30 years. Dale was a member of the Alpha Baptist Church, Alpha, Missouri. Dale was a member of the UAW Union Local #710, and the National Farmers Organization. He enjoyed farming, woodworking, tinkering. Dale loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Gardner of the home; one son, James Lewis Gardner and wife Diane of Liberty, Missouri; Janet Lee Young and husband Steve of Humphreys, Missouri, and Joyce Lanette Baker and husband D.R. Crawford of Chillicothe, Missouri; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandchild, Christopher Steven Young.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A schedule visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Alpha Cemetery, Alpha, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Alpha Cemetery and/or St. Luke's Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on June 11, 2019