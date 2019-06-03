|
Frances Jean Brunscher, age 92, of Bogard, Missouri passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. at Carroll House with her family by her side.
Born on April 29, 1927, Frances was one of thirteen children born to William Bryan and Rose Ellen(Buehler) Ellis in Norborne, Missouri.
Frances attended Woods School and graduated from the Norborne High School in 1945. On April 29, 1946, at Sacred Heart Rectory in Norborne, Missouri, Frances would marry James A. Brunscher, the man whom she would later spend 66 years with. Together they would bless their home with eight children, Melvin Dale, Eileen, Coleen, Bill, Jeannie, Nancy, Pat, and Jany.
Following high school, Frances taught in a rural school for one year. When she and Jim married, she would help him with the daily activities on the farm. In her spare time, she loved to plant flower and vegetable gardens, read, play scrabble, looking at pictures, studying genealogy, making her famous hot rolls and peach cobbler and last, but not least, quilt. She loved quilting. She made many quilts for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, graduates, weddings, new babies and charities in her community; something they will be able to cherish for a very long time. Frances was known to be a wonderful mom and grandma. so many people who met Frances will missed her kindness, smile and the sweet lady that she was. She was an active member of the Coloma Baptist Church in Coloma, Missouri and a member of the Braden HEO Club (Helping Each Other).
Frances is survived by her loving family, Eileen Carter and husband Patrick, of Eudora, Kansas, Coleen Daugherty and husband Gene of Smithville, Missouri, Bill Brunscher and wife Connie of Mandeville, Missouri, Jeannie Jenkins and husband Steve of Tina, Missouri, Nancy Sutton and husband Keith of Jamesport, Missouri, Pat Newton and husband Dale of Dayton, Ohio, Jany Kerby and husband John of Merriam, Kansas; two brothers, Tom Ellis of Sioux City, Iowa, Jim Ellis of San Antonio, Texas, three sisters, Rosemary Enright of Rapid City, South Dakota, Dorothy Ellis and significant other, Ross of Las Vegas, Nevada, Linda Richardson and husband Doug of Arvada, Colorado; two sisters-in-law, Esther Kastner of Florence, Arizona, Mary Brunscher of Carrollton, Missouri; sixteen grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; eleven step-great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Brunscher in October 24, 2012, on son, Melvin Dale in infancy; siblings, Wilma Oyler, John Ellis, Kenneth Ellis, Charles Ellis, Donald Ellis, Shirley Killian and Robert Ellis in infancy and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:45 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 N. U.S. Hwy., 65 Carrollton, Missouri.
Funeral services will follow visitation starting at 11:45 a.m. with Brother Richard Colliver and Reverend Bruce Trussell officiating.
Frances will be laid to rest at Ebenezer Cemetery in Bogard, Missouri.
For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests they be made to Ebenezer Cemetery, Coloma Baptist Church or to H>E.L.P. Services in memory of Frances. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.
Published in Chillicothe News on June 3, 2019