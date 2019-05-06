|
|
Layton C. Jackson, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on April 15, 2019 in fort Smith, Arkansas. He was active in community programs up until the age of 91. He lived a full life and would like to think he made a difference, leaving the world a little better than he found it. He was born at home in Chillicothe, Mo on January 6, 1924, to Grover Cleveland and Laverne Hennicke-Jackson. he attended Chillicothe High School and played violin in the orchestra. After graduating in 1942 he moved to San Antonio, where he enlisted with the Marines in hopes of being a pilot, but the Marines recruited pilots from the Navy. In late 1942 the government provided Layton with an all-expense paid trip to the South Pacific, being assigned to Company B, Signal Battalion, 3rd Amphibious Corps, first in New Caledonia, then Guadalcanal, Bougainville, Guam, Tinian, Saipan, Okinawa, and finally Tientsin, Northern China. After his return, with the help of a GI Bill, he went on to enroll in the AG School at the University of Mo-Columbia and later Veterinarian School graduating in 1953 with a DVM degree. he met the love of his life in Columbia whom he married Mary Louise Fawks and had two children together, Christine Jackson Gonzales and Lawrence Jackson. In 1960 they built the Chillicothe Veterinary Clinic. He was a bit of an evangelist, helping build the Methodist Church in Chillicothe, being a Sunday school teacher for years and sometimes a lay minister. In 1964 he achieved his ambition of becoming a private pilot. He picked up jogging/running in 1970 as if he had not accomplished enough and in 1973 he was elected Chillicothe Councilman at Large. In 1976 they sold the veterinary clinic and left Missouri for Belize City, Belize where he and Mary worked as volunteers. In 1978 he took a refresher at the University Mo-Columbia vet school, afterwards moving to Fort Smith, Arkansas and establishing Eastside Animal Hospital. Layton retired in 1992, but not from work. he helped establish and build Grace Community Church and participated in many Habitat for Humanity Homes. He tutored math and reading in Fort Smith's Pike and Barling Elementary schools for almost 20 years. In 2010 the fort Smith Exchange Club awarded Layton with the 68th annual Book of Golden Deeds Award. Layton when asked would always want to be remembered for his Kindness. he is survived by his daughter Christine Jackson Gonzales and son in law Dennis, his son Lawrence, one granddaughter Danielle Gonzales Martin, and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Gemma. memorial serivce for Layton and his wife Mary will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8th at Grace Community Church 4001 Brooken Hill Dr., Fort Smith, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Chillicothe Methodist Church Missions Project, Habitat for Humanity, United Methodist Church Mission project of your choice or volunteer somewhere locally in their memory. To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net
Published in Chillicothe News on May 6, 2019