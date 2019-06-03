|
Mary Christine (Bower) Clemens died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Mary was born June 08, 1958 to Helen A. Potter and Robert O. Bower in Perry, Iowa. She was the youngest of the three children; older siblings Barbra Anne and Richard Thomas. Mary graduated from Ames High School, Ames, IA, and attended the University of Iowa, Graceland University, Lamoni, IA and continued course work in St. Joseph, MO with a particular interest in psychology and social work.
Mary wed Jeffery Scott Clemens I in Ames, IA on August 11, 1979. From this marriage they had two children, Jeffery Scott II and Christina Michelle. She joined her husband in the operation of Clemens Greenhouse and Floral, a business that thrived in Chillicothe for over 30 years.
Mary is survived by her husband Jeff of Chillicothe, children Scott of Denver, CO and Christie of Columbia, MO. In addition, her sister Barbra of Yorktown, VA, her brother and his wife Richard and Bette of Argyle, TX, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, several beloved aunts and uncles and extended family members.
Mary was active in her faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Kairos Prison Ministries and GFWC Chillicothe Culture Club. She deeply valued the fellowship created from these organizations and friendly circles. She was known for kindness, forgiveness and hugs, her smile, unending support and love of family and friends.
Visitation is Sunday, June 02, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington Street, Chillicothe. Celebration of Life is Monday, June 03, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1601 Bryan Street, Chillicothe, with burial to follow at Edgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kairos Ministries or First Baptist Church.
Published in Chillicothe News on June 3, 2019