Mary Lou Banks
Mary Lou Banks, age 84, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Mary was born the daughter of Virgil and Alta (Krouse) Wallace on March 29, 1935, in Kidder, Missouri. She was a 1953 graduate of Hamilton High School. She was united in marriage to Charles Dean Banks on June 23, 1954, in Hamilton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1992. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Breckenridge, Missouri. She enjoyed ARTEX paints, gardening, canning, crocheting, sewing, and raising her children.
Survivors include one son, Billy Dean Banks of Breckenridge, Missouri; four daughters, Debbie Atkinson of Breckenridge, Missouri, Deana Marie Oliver and husband Paul of Fort White, Florida, Terri Lynn Adams of Breckenridge, Missouri, and Rose Ann Clevenger of Pleasant Valley, Missouri; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean; infant daughter, Kathy June Banks; five brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Caldwell County Cancer Assistance and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 30, 2019