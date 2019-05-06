|
|
Mary Louise Fawks Jackson passed away February 8, 2018 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Marvin Edward Fawks and Lucy Heneritta Wolfe Fawks on August 28, 1925. As an infant they moved to Columbia, Missouri from where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics from the University of Missouri and where she met the love of her life and future husband Layton Jackson.
While Layton was in school, Mary worked as a Missouri county extension agent. After Layton graduated from Veterinary School they moved to Chillcothe, Mo where they resided for 28 years. After selling the veterinary practice they moved to Belize city, Belize for two years and then moved to fort Smith, Arkansas where they started Eastside Veterinary Hospital. Mary was an expert seamstress and enjoyed teaching clothing construction throughout her life until Alzheimer's affected her everyday thinking. Even so she continued to enjoy a good game of bridge almost to the very end. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and a member of the PEO Sisterhood. She is survived by her daughter Christine Jackson Gonzales and son-in-law Dennis, her son Lawrence, one granddaughter Danielle Gonzales Martin, and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Gemma. Memorial Service for Mary and her husband Layton will be 11:00a.m. Wednesday, May 8th at Grace Community church, 4001 Brooken Hill Dr, Fort Smith, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers donations may b made to the Chillicothe Methodist Church Missions Project, habitat for Humanity, United Methodist Church Mission project of your choice or volunteer somewhere locally in their memory. To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net
Published in Chillicothe News on May 6, 2019