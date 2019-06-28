|
|
|
Michael James Gardner
Michael James Gardner passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Michael was born the son of Christopher and Marie (Bellamy) Gardner on June 23, 2019.
Survivors include: mother, Marie (Bellamy) Gardner; father, Christopher Gardner; maternal grandparents, Connie Oltmer and husband Johnny of Chillicothe, Missouri; maternal great-grandparents, Dee Faust and husband Wes of Windsor, Missouri, and Betty Horstman of Springfield, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Christi Crabtree of Chillicothe, Missouri and Michael Gardner of Braymer, Missouri; paternal great-grandparents, Teresa Gardner of Wheeling, Missouri, Katie Blackmon and husband Van of San Antonio, Texas; and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Randall Bellamy and paternal great-grandfather, William Gardner.
There are currently no services scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on June 28, 2019