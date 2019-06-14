|
Patricia Louise Kinnison, 73, of Chillicothe passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 under the care of her family and St. Lukes Hospice at Livingston Manor in Chillicothe.
Patricia was born October 4, 1945 in Chillicothe to parents Herman C. Childs and Norma L. Jones Childs. She worked many years as an Administrative Assistant at Citizens Bank & Trust.
She was a hard worker and enjoyed many thing in her life. Her favorite pastimes were reading, watching old movies, painting and spending quality times with her family. Family visits were her favorites.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Evans (Tyler) of Chillicothe; Jolean Moore (Jerry) of Utica; grandchildren, Kyle Gramenz (April) of Chula; Ian Gramenz of Kansas City; Ceyarra Richardson (Dylan) of Lee's Summit; Trent Moore of Utica; Kirsten Moore of Utica; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Myra Cobb (Charles) of St. Joseph; Barbara LeClare (Norman) of Lake of the Ozarks; Mary Burton of Bogard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Victor Childs and John Childs.
On line condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
A visitation will be held Monday June 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, MO.
Published in Chillicothe News on June 14, 2019