Peggy Joann Jenks died peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 20, 2019 at Pruitt Health in Jasper, Georgia. She was born August 31, 1930 in Chillicothe, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Louise; parents, Ivan and Maurine Ashford; brothers, Bob Ashford, John Ashford, Larry Ashford and Ivan Ashford Jr.
Mrs. Jenks is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Melissa Jenks of Independence, Missouri and Steve and Rennette Jenks of Ball Ground, Georgia; sisters, Mary Moss of Lawson, Mo. and Linda Rogers of Plano, Tx.; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 28, 2019
