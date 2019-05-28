Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roper Funeral Home
206 Holly Street
Jasper, GA 30143
(706) 253-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Jenks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Joann (Ashford) Jenks


1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Peggy Joann (Ashford) Jenks Obituary
Peggy Joann Jenks died peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 20, 2019 at Pruitt Health in Jasper, Georgia. She was born August 31, 1930 in Chillicothe, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Louise; parents, Ivan and Maurine Ashford; brothers, Bob Ashford, John Ashford, Larry Ashford and Ivan Ashford Jr.

Mrs. Jenks is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Melissa Jenks of Independence, Missouri and Steve and Rennette Jenks of Ball Ground, Georgia; sisters, Mary Moss of Lawson, Mo. and Linda Rogers of Plano, Tx.; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.