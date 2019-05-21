|
|
Peggy Mae Bate
Peggy Mae Bate, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Peggy was born the daughter of John L. McNally and Tennis McIntyre on January 10, 1930 in Livingston County, Missouri. Peggy was united in marriage to Russell Bate on September 14, 1947 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2015. She assisted and co-owned the Bate Construction Company. She enjoyed cooking, so after retirement from the construction company, she owned and operated Peg's Diner (former Staton Café) for a few years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, where she was a Deacon's wife. In her younger years, she taught Sunday School, was active in the Girl's Auxiliary and the Young Women's Auxiliary. She was also an American Red Cross volunteer.
Survivors include one son, Ray Bate and wife Debbie of Ashland, Missouri; two daughters, Beverly Herring of Cameron, Missouri, and Cindy Peterie and husband Kerry of Chula, Missouri; three brothers, Joe McNally of Harrisonville, Missouri, Jim McNally of Kansas City, Missouri, and Bill McNally of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Shirley Seifert of Wheeling, Missouri; seven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell Bate; her two brothers, Louis McNally, Bob McNally; one sister, Tessie Howe; two infant sisters; and a granddaughter, Teresa Bate.
Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Home or and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 21, 2019