Rebecca (Becky) Ann Bozarth-Dixson McCoy went to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, in Kansas City, Mo.
Becky was born to Vern Bozarth and Eunice Christine Bozarth on March 19, 1949
in Quincy, Illinois.
Becky was graduated from Milan high School in Milan, Mo in 1966. Rebecca was 1 of 7 children. Geraldine Potter; LaFone Fontentot and husband, Thomas; Don Bozarth and wife, Renee; and Lori Dupre and Marty.
Becky was United in Marriage to Richard Don Dixson on February 14, 1970. From this marriage, Becky and don had three children, Christinia Spainhour-George and significant other, Kent; Richard Dixson and wife, Victoria. From their children they have the following grandchildren; Kenyon Spainhour of Liberty, Mo; Gabrielle Dixson of Gladstone, Mo., Kyra Dixson, Kaylee Dixson, Evan Dixson, all of Independence, Mo., and Brock George of Trenton, Mo.
Becky owned/operated a home day-care for many years.
Becky was proceeded in death by her father, Vern Bozarth; husband, Richard Don Dixson; brother, Harold Eugene Bozarth; sister, Flora Bell Stigall; mother, Eunice Christine Dornberger; and daughter, Stephanie Renee Bozarth.
Becky was very active in her little village of Humphreys, Mo. At the time of her death, she was holding the office of "Major", and thoroughly enjoyed this! Flowers, Oh my goodness, they were her highlight and when she felt up to it, she loved to work outside in her flower beds!
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be left to the Rebecca Dixson-McCoy memorial fund.
A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service has been scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Galt Christian Church.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 24, 2019
