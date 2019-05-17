|
|
Steven Dale Faubion
Steven Dale Faubion, age 66, passed away, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his residence.
Steven was born the son of Eldon Faubion and Dixie Powell on July 12, 1952, at Chillicothe, Missouri. He attended Chillicothe High School. Steven was united in marriage to Sandra Hawkins on October 18, 1985, at Hanover Park, Illinois. He owned and operated Gutter King and Siding in Morris, Illinois, for 28 years, and most recently worked at DeLaval in Chillicothe, Missouri. Steven loved riding his Honda motorcycle. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Faubion; one son, Tim Kane of Bourbonnais, Illinois; three daughters, Ilene Faubion of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Ashley Singer and husband Jerry of Tina, Missouri, Amanda Faubion and fiancé Dakota Provolt of Columbia, Missouri; ten grandchildren, Reily and Sydney Kane, Tucker, Tanner, Tyler, and Tymber Singer, Mason and Sloan Ewing, Kinley and Braylin Provolt. He was preceded in death by his mother Dixie Powell and husband Irvin Powell; father Eldon Faubion and wife Mary Jo Faubion; and brother Olen Ray Faubion.
Memorial services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Steven Faubion Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 17, 2019