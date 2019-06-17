|
|
Wilma P. Cornell
Wilma P. Cornell, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Wilma was born the daughter of Harold T. and Olive (Gass) Williams on October 23, 1930, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1948 graduate of Trenton High School. Wilma was united in marriage to Sidney P. Cornell on May 5, 1985, in Kansas City, Missouri. He survives of the home. Wilma worked as an accountant for Reed Seeds for many years. She also worked as an accountant for Dr. Jim R. Mallory. Wilma was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Sidney Cornell of the home; two daughters, Sherry Parks and husband Bernie of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Terisa Guenther and husband Steve of Lee's Summit, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Lori Norris of Platte City, Missouri, and Mari Rydings and husband Mark of Platte Woods, Missouri; eight grandchildren; elven great grandchildren; one sister, Helen Reeter and husband Richard of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Rod Norris; and one sister, Dollie Sharp.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to UMC-Livingston County Cancer Assistance and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on June 17, 2019