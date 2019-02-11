Agnes L. Silsby

Agnes L. Silsby of Pringle died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with family by her side.

A memorial visitation will be conducted from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

www.StrishFuneralHome.com
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2019
