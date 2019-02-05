Agnes S. Eckrote of Slocum Twp. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at her residence.



Born June 7, 1928, in Mocanaqua, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Arnold Badman.



Agnes worked for many years at Davis Nursing Home, Mountain Top, and then, later in life, she worked as a visiting HomeMarker Care Aide. Her favorite hobby was doing word puzzles.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Ralph "Moonie" Eckrote, whom she married on Dec. 19, 1948; grandson, Donald Russell Eckrote, who was 10 weeks old at the time of his passing; and four brothers, William, Harry, Hank and Joseph Badman.



Agnes is survived by her son, Ralph "Moon" Eckrote and his fiancée, Colleen Douglas, Rice Twp.; daughter, Cindy Rinehimer and her husband, Rich, Slocum Twp.; three grandchildren, Malcolm "Freddy" Gambill, Wilkes-Barre; Ricky Gambill, Salt Lake City, Utah; and Kristi Eckrote Oravitz, Jacksonville, N.C.; seven great-grandchildren, Lakota, Shiloh, Nathan, Donavan, Danny, Brady and Kenzie; two sisters, Gladys Readler, Dorrance Twp.; and Ada Baron, Blue Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.



In lieu of flowers, Agnes requested memorial donations in her name to Slocum United Methodist Church, Blue Ridge Trail, Wapwallopen, PA 18660.

