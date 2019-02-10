The beloved Akhtar Habibi went to her creator on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mohammed Lotfipour and her infant son, Mashalah.
She passed away peacefully at the home of her son, Hassan (Tony) Lotfipour, in Kingston.
She is survived by her sons, Akbar Lotfipour and his wife, Susan; Hassan Lotfipour and his fiance, Kelly Knecht and her son, Sean McGeehan; daughters Maryam Lotfipour Hallez and Malihe Lotfipour; and grandchildren, Kristina and Bryan Hallez, Cyrus Lotfipour and Auberon Bartley.
The family would like to thank Mary Ann Diddlebock for the unending love, care and devotion she gave to our Mom the last few years, as well as Mary DeLaberto from the Department of Aging. We thank you, Mary, for all of your help. You always helped with what was needed for her.
We lost our beautiful mother after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was lovingly cared for by her youngest son, Hassan Lotfipour, and Kelly Knecht. He was always by her side. He dedicated his life to take care of her. Hassan had an eternal love and dedication to her and her life.
Akhtar was caring, loving and selfless. She was so kind and generous to everyone she met. She always had a positive outlook in life. She lived life to the fullest, at 90 years old, with such affectionate love to her family.
She loved dancing, singing, cooking and planting her vegetable and herb gardens.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Words cannot express the deep sorrow that we feel for our loss.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in remembrance of Akhtar Habibi. Donations can also be sent to SPCA of Luzerne County, Attn: Bernis (Donation for Akhtar Habibi) 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
