Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Akhtar Habibi. View Sign

The beloved Akhtar Habibi went to her creator on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Mohammed Lotfipour and her infant son, Mashalah.



She passed away peacefully at the home of her son, Hassan (Tony) Lotfipour, in Kingston.



She is survived by her sons, Akbar Lotfipour and his wife, Susan; Hassan Lotfipour and his fiance, Kelly Knecht and her son, Sean McGeehan; daughters Maryam Lotfipour Hallez and Malihe Lotfipour; and grandchildren, Kristina and Bryan Hallez, Cyrus Lotfipour and Auberon Bartley.



The family would like to thank Mary Ann Diddlebock for the unending love, care and devotion she gave to our Mom the last few years, as well as Mary DeLaberto from the Department of Aging. We thank you, Mary, for all of your help. You always helped with what was needed for her.



We lost our beautiful mother after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was lovingly cared for by her youngest son, Hassan Lotfipour, and Kelly Knecht. He was always by her side. He dedicated his life to take care of her. Hassan had an eternal love and dedication to her and her life.



Akhtar was caring, loving and selfless. She was so kind and generous to everyone she met. She always had a positive outlook in life. She lived life to the fullest, at 90 years old, with such affectionate love to her family.



She loved dancing, singing, cooking and planting her vegetable and herb gardens.



She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Words cannot express the deep sorrow that we feel for our loss.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in remembrance of Akhtar Habibi. Donations can also be sent to SPCA of Luzerne County, Attn: Bernis (Donation for Akhtar Habibi) 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

The beloved Akhtar Habibi went to her creator on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.She was preceded in death by her husband, Mohammed Lotfipour and her infant son, Mashalah.She passed away peacefully at the home of her son, Hassan (Tony) Lotfipour, in Kingston.She is survived by her sons, Akbar Lotfipour and his wife, Susan; Hassan Lotfipour and his fiance, Kelly Knecht and her son, Sean McGeehan; daughters Maryam Lotfipour Hallez and Malihe Lotfipour; and grandchildren, Kristina and Bryan Hallez, Cyrus Lotfipour and Auberon Bartley.The family would like to thank Mary Ann Diddlebock for the unending love, care and devotion she gave to our Mom the last few years, as well as Mary DeLaberto from the Department of Aging. We thank you, Mary, for all of your help. You always helped with what was needed for her.We lost our beautiful mother after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was lovingly cared for by her youngest son, Hassan Lotfipour, and Kelly Knecht. He was always by her side. He dedicated his life to take care of her. Hassan had an eternal love and dedication to her and her life.Akhtar was caring, loving and selfless. She was so kind and generous to everyone she met. She always had a positive outlook in life. She lived life to the fullest, at 90 years old, with such affectionate love to her family.She loved dancing, singing, cooking and planting her vegetable and herb gardens.She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Words cannot express the deep sorrow that we feel for our loss.In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in remembrance of Akhtar Habibi. Donations can also be sent to SPCA of Luzerne County, Attn: Bernis (Donation for Akhtar Habibi) 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Funeral Home George A Strish Inc Funeral Home

105 N Main St

Ashley , PA 18706

(570) 822-8575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.