His beloved wife was the late Barbara Sincavage Crake who passed away on Dec. 29, 2010. Together, Al and Barbara shared 42 wonderful years of marriage.



Born on Nov. 21, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, Albert was the son of the late Michael and Frances Hydock Crake.



Raised in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Al was a graduate of the former Wilkes-Barre Township High School, Class of 1961.



Al honorably served his country as a U.S. Army Reservist.



Prior to his retirement, Al was employed for 30 years as a machinist by Procter and Gamble, Mehoopany.



Al was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, Shavertown.



Mechanically inclined throughout his life, Al took great enjoyment in working on any type of mechanical or electronic device. An early adopter of home computers, Al enjoyed organizing and tracking information for his own use as well as to assist his wife's family. Al was a regular at Ollie's Restaurant, where he enjoyed his breakfast almost every day.



In addition to his parents, Michael and Frances Crake, and his wife, Barbara, Al was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Crake Jr., and his infant sister, Dolores Ann Crake.



Al is survived by his son, David Crake, Newark, Del.; his nephew, Richard Crake and his wife, Amy, Tampa, Fla.; his wife's brothers, William Sincavage Jr., Swoyersville; and Joseph Sincavage, Swoyersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Family and close friends of Al are invited to attend his viewing which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. A blessing service will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Friday by the Rev. James J. Paisley, pastor of St. Therese Church.



Entombment will be private in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.



