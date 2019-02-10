Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela M. (Vitale) Kondracki. View Sign

Angela M. (Vitale) Kondracki, 55, of Las Vegas NV passed away due to complications of a massive stroke on Monday, December 10, 2018.



Born February 15, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Mary A. (Smith) Vitale-Kishbaugh and Salvatore H. Vitale Jr. She was a long-life resident of Wilkes-Barre before moving to Las Vegas in 2007. Throughout the years she was employed at Kim's Kut N Up as a cosmetologist and was a member of the cosmetology association before becoming disabled several years ago.



Surviving are her step-father Kerry R. Kishbaugh, Las Vegas, NV; Children Nicole and Prince Mena, Pawtucket, RI, Tyler Ortiz, Wilkes-Barre, PA; Grandchildren Prince Mena Jr., Armando Ortiz, and Amara Ortiz; brother Salvatore H. Vitale III Las Vegas, NV; Sisters Dolores Brown, Nanticoke, Pa and Kimberly Vincent, Las Vegas, NV, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life which will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke.



If desired, the family would appreciate contributions to be made to Davis-Dinelli Funeral home to offset funeral expenses.

