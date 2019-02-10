Angela M. (Vitale) Kondracki, 55, of Las Vegas NV passed away due to complications of a massive stroke on Monday, December 10, 2018.
Born February 15, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Mary A. (Smith) Vitale-Kishbaugh and Salvatore H. Vitale Jr. She was a long-life resident of Wilkes-Barre before moving to Las Vegas in 2007. Throughout the years she was employed at Kim's Kut N Up as a cosmetologist and was a member of the cosmetology association before becoming disabled several years ago.
Surviving are her step-father Kerry R. Kishbaugh, Las Vegas, NV; Children Nicole and Prince Mena, Pawtucket, RI, Tyler Ortiz, Wilkes-Barre, PA; Grandchildren Prince Mena Jr., Armando Ortiz, and Amara Ortiz; brother Salvatore H. Vitale III Las Vegas, NV; Sisters Dolores Brown, Nanticoke, Pa and Kimberly Vincent, Las Vegas, NV, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life which will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke.
If desired, the family would appreciate contributions to be made to Davis-Dinelli Funeral home to offset funeral expenses.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2019