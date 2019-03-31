Angelo J. Campanella

Angelo J. Campanella, 89, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

He was born in 1929, at Wilkes-Barre to the late Joseph and Eleanor Campanella, and grew up in the Wilkes-Barre area.

In addition to his parents, Angelo was preceded in death by his wife Helen; and his sister, Anita Campanella, Plains Twp.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 31, 2019
