Angelo J. Campanella

Angelo J. Campanella, 89, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

He was born in 1929, at Wilkes-Barre to the late Joseph and Eleanor Campanella, and grew up in the Wilkes-Barre area.

In addition to his parents, Angelo was preceded in death by his wife Helen; and his sister, Anita Campanella, Plains Twp.

Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026 614-876-1722, assisted the family.
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 31, 2019
