Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of John and Anna Les Zaremba. She attended Plymouth High School and was employed in the garment industry. She was a member of All Saints Parish in Plymouth, formerly St. Mary's, where she was active in parish organizations.



Her 100th birthday in 2017 was celebrated by a family gathering.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Walter Falandys. They resided in Sugar Notch for many years, prior to moving to Plymouth.



The youngest of 13 children, she was preceded in death by sisters, Josephine Killian, Blanche Dobrowalski, Sophie Narcum, Mary and Catherine Zaremba, and brothers, Joseph, Andrew, Michael, Edward, Frank, John and Chester Zaremba.



Surviving are her nephews, William Zaremba, Sugar Notch; Chester Zaremba, Nanticoke; and Theodore Zaremba, Mountain Top; niece, Lillian Michak, Plymouth; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.



Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral Saturday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



