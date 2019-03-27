Anthony "Tony" Michael Calore, 80, born in Luzerne, died Feb. 4, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Michael "Tony" Calore.
A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, in St. Jude's Catholic Church in Mountain Top, followed by interment with military honors in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. in the church prior to the service.
Condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 27, 2019