Arthur "Art" W. Partington, of Exeter, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born Jan. 24, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Billy E. Partington and Jean Potkonski Partington.
Arthur was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer; brothers, Robert and Ronald; and sister, Debbie.
Surviving are his companion of 20 years, Nancy Padol, Exeter; sons, Arthur Jr., Hanover Twp.; and Randy and Devin, Exeter; daughter, Page, Exeter; sisters, Billie Jean Goldberg, Hanover Twp.; Sharon Park, Plains Twp.; and Dawn Partington, Plains Twp.; and brother, Bruce Partington and his wife, Colleen, Kingston.
"Sweetcheeks," you will be sadly missed by your family and all your many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.
Family and friends may call from 6 p.m. until the time of services Friday.
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2019