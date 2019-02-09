Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jo Swanek. View Sign

Barbara Jo Swanek, 76, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



After graduating from Wyoming Memorial High School, she went on to Perilla Beauty School before going on to become bookkeeper of Swanek Masonry, where she helped her husband run the business.



She was born in Pittston to the late John and Gladys Leppert Wilson.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Robert F. Coxe.



She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Franklin Swanek; son, Franklin Swanek Jr., his wife, Roxane Lee-Swanek, and their daughter, Lorelai Lee Swanek; sister, Bonnie Cornell and her companion, Douglas Trumbower.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Harriet Santos and the Rev. James Wert officiating.



Funeral arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.



To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit



Memorial donations can be sent to the Wyoming United Methodist Church.

1030 Wyoming Avenue

Exeter , PA 18643

1030 Wyoming Avenue

Exeter , PA 18643

570-654-8931

Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2019

