Basil M. Castner, 91, of Sewickley, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Dupont, a son of the late Andrew and Kathryn Harris Castner. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 4 years from 1945 to 1949 and was stationed in China after World War II.
He graduated from the University of Scranton in 1958, where he attained a bachelor of science degree and Trenton State College in 1968 and earned his master of arts degree. He was an educator in the Plumsted Twp. School District in New Egypt, N.J., both as a teacher and a principal from 1958 to 1993. Basil lived in Trenton, N.J., from 1958 until 2018.
He was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4909, and American Veterans, Post 189, both of Dupont; Elks Lodge 2495 and the Moose Lodge in Sarasota, Fla., where he wintered.
One of his greatest joys was traveling and cruising around the world. He also served as an usher at the Holy Angels Church in Trenton, N.J.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Check, Castner; companion, Claire M. Anchinsko; sister, Yolanda Kridgen and her husband, Joseph; and brother, Daniel Castner.
Basil is survived by his brother, Henry Castner, and sister, Nadene Choynacki, both of Wilkes-Barre; nephew and godson, Joseph Kridgen and his wife, Dr. Pamela Kridgen, Pittsburgh; and niece, Kathryn Cheney and her husband, Brett, Lake Orion, Mich.
The Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Gary J. Mensinger. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Everyone attending is asked to go directly to the church Saturday morning.
Military honors will be conducted by the American Veterans Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2019