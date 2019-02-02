Bernadine Inez Mulcavage

Bernadine Inez Mulcavage, 79, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. The funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 am from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., Luzerne, with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
