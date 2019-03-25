Bernadine M. Rosmus, 78, of Nanticoke and formerly of Mocanaqua, died Friday morning, March 22, 2019, in PAM Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a patient.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine M. Rosmus.
Born May 31, 1940, in Mocanaqua, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Lenkaitis Rosmus.
She graduated in 1958 from the former Newport Twp. High School. She worked for the former Consolidated Cigar Company, first at the Berwick plant and then at the McAdoo plant, from which she retired. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua.
She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Lorraine Prukalski, Mary Ann Steber and Margaret Steber.
Surviving are three nieces, Jennifer Achilles, Mary Ann Domzalski and Lisa Steber; and four nephews, Michael, Mark, and Thomas Prukalski and Ed Steber.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua with her pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, as celebrant. The burial will be at the convenience of the family.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
570-542-4214
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 25, 2019