Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine M. Rosmus. View Sign





Born May 31, 1940, in Mocanaqua, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Lenkaitis Rosmus.



She graduated in 1958 from the former Newport Twp. High School. She worked for the former Consolidated Cigar Company, first at the Berwick plant and then at the McAdoo plant, from which she retired. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua.



She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Lorraine Prukalski, Mary Ann Steber and Margaret Steber.



Surviving are three nieces, Jennifer Achilles, Mary Ann Domzalski and Lisa Steber; and four nephews, Michael, Mark, and Thomas Prukalski and Ed Steber.



A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua with her pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, as celebrant. The burial will be at the convenience of the family.



For information or to send condolences, please visit

Bernadine M. Rosmus, 78, of Nanticoke and formerly of Mocanaqua, died Friday morning, March 22, 2019, in PAM Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a patient.Born May 31, 1940, in Mocanaqua, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Lenkaitis Rosmus.She graduated in 1958 from the former Newport Twp. High School. She worked for the former Consolidated Cigar Company, first at the Berwick plant and then at the McAdoo plant, from which she retired. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua.She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Lorraine Prukalski, Mary Ann Steber and Margaret Steber.Surviving are three nieces, Jennifer Achilles, Mary Ann Domzalski and Lisa Steber; and four nephews, Michael, Mark, and Thomas Prukalski and Ed Steber.A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua with her pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, as celebrant. The burial will be at the convenience of the family.For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com Funeral Home Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny

77 North Main Street

Shickshinny , PA 18655

570-542-4214 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close