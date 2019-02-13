Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in Duryea, he was the son of the late Alexander and Helen Kolesar Vincavage.



He was a graduate of Duryea High School and served in the U.S. National Guard.



Prior to his retirement, Bernard was employed by Pagnotti's, West Pittston.



He was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.



Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Ann Sieminski, who passed away on Dec. 6, 1996, and his brother, John.



Surviving are his son, Bernard Vincavage and his wife, Lisa, Dallas; son, Stephen Vincavage, Harding; son, Brian Vincavage and his wife, Jamie, Harding; son, Eugene Vincavage, Harding; nine grandchildren; his faithful and loving companion, Lassie; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Mass of the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston.



Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Parastas services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.



