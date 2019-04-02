Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Roberts Eckert. View Sign

Beth Roberts Eckert, 72, of Wyoming, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, surrounded by her family.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth Roberts.



She was a member of Welsh Bethel Baptist Church, Wilkes-Barre.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Sidney Eckert.



Surviving siblings are Benjamin David Roberts, Shavertown; and Ronald Roberts, Wyoming.



Surviving children are Cris Martin and spouse, Todd, Glen Burnie, Md.; Howard Scott Piatt and spouse, Trish, Hunlock Creek; and Cindy Piatt-Rhoades, Trucksville; grandchildren, Kathleen, Ryan, Hailee, Angie, Dylan and Angelica; and great-grandson, Dawson.



In accordance with her wishes, graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.



If you wish to send a card to the family, please mail to Eckert Family, 386 Carverton Road, Wyoming, PA 18644.

