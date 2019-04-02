Beth Roberts Eckert, 72, of Wyoming, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth Roberts.
She was a member of Welsh Bethel Baptist Church, Wilkes-Barre.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Sidney Eckert.
Surviving siblings are Benjamin David Roberts, Shavertown; and Ronald Roberts, Wyoming.
Surviving children are Cris Martin and spouse, Todd, Glen Burnie, Md.; Howard Scott Piatt and spouse, Trish, Hunlock Creek; and Cindy Piatt-Rhoades, Trucksville; grandchildren, Kathleen, Ryan, Hailee, Angie, Dylan and Angelica; and great-grandson, Dawson.
In accordance with her wishes, graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
If you wish to send a card to the family, please mail to Eckert Family, 386 Carverton Road, Wyoming, PA 18644.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 2, 2019