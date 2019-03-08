Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Atwell. View Sign





She was born in Swansea, South Wales, on Jan. 13, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Billett Davies.



Betty was employed by Sally's Fashion, Pittston. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Atwell, who died Sept. 4, 2016; and her sister, Iris Thomas.



Betty is survived by her son, Robert Atwell Jr. and wife, Christine, Pennsdale; daughter, Denise H. Davailus and husband, Robert, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Adrienne Cober- Dickerson and Rhian Singer; great-granddaughter, Auria Singer; and many nieces and nephews.



Betty was a resident of Highland Park Senior Living Center, Wilkes-Barre, for over 2½ years. Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Highland Park Senior Center for their kindness, compassion and friendship they have shown to Betty and her family over the years.



Funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.



Interment will be held in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, PA 18642.



Condolences may be made to

255 McAlpine St.

Duryea , PA 18642

