Betty J. Worman, 94, of Mountain Top, died Feb. 10, 2019, at Berwick Retirement Village I.



Born Aug. 25, 1924, in Wikes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Kathryn Adamchak Zabinski.



A graduate of Myers High School, Wilkes-Barre, she went on to employment at RCA Mountain Top.



She was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church, Mountain Top.



Preceding her in death was her husband of 38 years, John D. Worman, who died July 26, 1992; five sisters, Anna Lenahan, Julie Yerabek, Helen Minton, Clara Zabinski and Sophie Ferentz; three brothers, Joseph and John and Chester Zabinski; and her son-in-law, Ronald Fink.



Surviving are her son, John David, Nescopeck; three daughters, Mary, wife of Arthur Matash, Nescopeck; Elizabeth "Betty," wife of Charles Wark, Berwick; and Kathryn Fink, Mountain Top; and three grandchildren, Brenda Corrado, Matthew Matash and Carina Hons.



A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1430 Fowler Ave., Berwick, with the Very Rev. Francis J. Tamburro, V.F., her pastor, officiating.



Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Berwick Retirement Village I, as well as their friends, for their love, kindness and prayers.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.



