Betty June Camasso, 90, of Harding, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late William and Sadie Price Bressler. She was educated in Exeter schools.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Michael; daughter, Carol Ann Borthwick; brothers, Charles, William and Ellwood Bressler; sisters, Beulah Dickson, Helen Rygiel and Sarah Russel.



Surviving are children, Roselyn Long, Harding; Michael Camasso and his wife, Anne, Milton, Del.; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis officiating.



Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.



Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

504 Wyoming Avenue

Wyoming , PA 18644

