Betty M. Timko, 94, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at home.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 6, 1924, she was a daughter of the late David and Mary Grace Burridge.



Betty worked as a nurses aide most of her life and earned her certification in later years. Betty enjoyed family and friends working in the garden with her flowers.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David, and daughter, Denise.



She will be sadly missed by her sons, Harold and Glenn; daughters, Jane and Janet; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd., White Haven.



A visitation will be held Friday from 5 p.m. until the service in the church.



Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

