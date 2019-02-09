Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty S. Thomas. View Sign

Betty S. Thomas 91, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Plymouth on Feb. 5, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Gwen Jones Ravert and John C. Ravert.



Betty was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1946.



She had worked for Landau's, of Plymouth; Clark Lumber, of Plymouth; and Coon Concrete, as a bookkeeper.



She was a life resident of Plymouth who touched everyone she met.



She was an active member of Pilgrim Congregational Church of Plymouth, where she was a treasurer for 32 years.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, A. Emmett Thomas; sister, Margaret Evans; and brother, Jack Ravert.



She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Loskie and husband, David, Plymouth; granddaughter, Kimberly Madara and husband, Edward, of North Carolina; grandson, Christopher Loskie, of Plymouth; and great-granddaughter, Brandy Loskie, of Hanover Twp.



A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.



Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.



Interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pilgrim Congregational Church of Plymouth or the Parkinson's Disease or Dementia charities.

114 West Main Street

Plymouth , PA 18651

Funeral Home Details

Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close