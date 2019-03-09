Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly A. Dennis. View Sign

Beverly A. Dennis, 76, of Greenbriar Estates, Dallas, passed away, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late June F. and Edna Sickler Denmon and was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and Bob Jones University, South Carolina. She had earned her associate degree in business administration.



She and her late husband owned and operated their own bed and breakfast, the Honeymoon Mansion, for many years. Beverly also worked for Blue Cross in the computer programing for a short time.



She was preceded in death by her husband, June F. Dennis, in 2009, and sister, Hilda Albert McCarty.



Surviving are her twin sister, Shirley Zimmerman, Beaumont; nieces, Brenda Pugh and Julie Sitkowski; and nephews, Ernest McCarty and Donald Zimmerman.



Funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Paul Grube, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating.



Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.

