Brian C. Gilligan, 34, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.



Born April 1, 1984, in Wyoming, he was a son of Donna Pignone Gilligan and the late Bernard J. Gilligan Jr.



A graduate of Seton Catholic High School, Brian earned his degree in finance from King's College in 2007.



Brian was employed by MX1 in Hawley and previously worked for Deluxe Digital Studios in Moosic for 10 years.



Brian was a member of Parish of St. John the Evangelist, Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council 372 and the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.



An ice hockey fan, Brian enjoyed playing golf and hunting in his free time.



Brian will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Nicole Krutz and their son, Cameron; mother, Donna, Wyoming; brother, Bernard J. III and his wife, Michelle and their sons, Maximilian and Alexander, Wyoming; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nicholas and Claire Krutz, Mountain Top; brother-in-law, Kevin Krutz and his wife, Kelly and their children, Declan and Elaina, Norristown; sister-in-law, Lauren Krutz, Wilkes-Barre; aunts, uncles, other family and friends.



A celebration of Brian's life will begin with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with a gathering at 8:30 a.m. Thursday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Church of St. John the Evangelist on William Street, Pittston.



Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 372.



