Carl Davies

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Davies.

Carl Davies, 70, of Winterville, N.C., passed away Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial will follow in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.