Carl Davies, 70, of Winterville, N.C., passed away Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Davies.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial will follow in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 10, 2019