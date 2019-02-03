Carmel A. Montini, 89, of Pittston Twp., passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pittston on Feb. 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late James and Angela Cannerossi Aita.
She was a graduate of Pittston Twp. High School and in her earlier years had worked for RCA and Westinghouse. Carmel also worked in the local garment industry.
She was a life member of St. Joseph Marello Parish as well as a member of the altar and rosary society and choir.
She was the primary caregiver to her son Ricky until his passing in 2014.
Carmel was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, and will be truly missed.
In addition to her parents and son, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Montini; and her sister, Angela Aita.
Surviving are her sons, Tony Montini and his wife, Bonnie, Suscon; and Don Montini and his wife Debbie, Avoca; grandchildren, Tara, Joey, and Michael Montini and Anthony, Donald, and Nicholas Montini; sister, Rosaria Aita, Pittston Twp.; brothers, Pat Aita and his wife, Eleanor, Hughestown; and James Aita and his wife Elaine, Scranton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Dr. Lombardo, Dr. Biscotti, and the staff at Highland Manor for the compassionate care they provided Carmel.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. To leave a condolence, visit Carmel's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2019