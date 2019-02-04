Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born March 1, 1921, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Nina Turoni Argo.



Nellie was the first in her family to graduated Pittston High School. Following school, she went on to work for Lee Manufacturing until her retirement.



Nellie was preceded in death by brothers, Nino Argo, Anthony Argo, Charles Argo, Samuel Argo, John Argo; sisters, Concetta Licata, Lucille Argo, Nancy Virgilio.



Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



There will be no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Those who plan on attending can go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.



Carmella will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



