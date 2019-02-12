Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carol Lorraine Partington Proud, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center.



Born July 15, 1937, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Partington and Ethel Bryant Partington.



She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1955, and a member of First Welsh Baptist Church, Plymouth. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by UGI as a customer service representative.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Proud, who passed away Jan. 18, 2015; and brothers-in-law, John Pavlick and Edmund (Dave) Reese.



Surviving are her children, Linda Letteer and her husband, Lance D., Wilkes-Barre; Eugene Robert McKeown and his wife, Beth, Kingston; David Lawrence McKeown and his wife, Colette, North Carolina; grandchildren, Lauren Letteer and her husband, Matthew Lamoreaux, Swoyersville; Lance Michael Letteer, Exeter; Brittany McKeown and Kyle McKeown, Kingston; Erika McKeown, Scranton; and Kaitlyn McKeown and Martin McKeown, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Khloey Lamoreaux and Garrett Lamoreaux; sisters and brother, Janice F. Chase, Wilkes-Barre; William Saunders (brother-in-law), Plymouth; Charlotte Pavlick, Mountain Top; Marilyn Sladon and her husband, Stevan, Mountain Top; Elaine Reese, Plymouth; and Robert Partington, Plymouth; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Interment will be in Sorber Cemetery, Shickshinny.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



In lieu of flowers, contributions, may be made to the Dementia Society of America, Post Office Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, in Carol's memory.



