Carole E. Kennelly of Trucksville and formerly of Thornton, West Yorkshire, England, passed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.



Carole was born in Bradford, England, on Dec. 29, 1960, and was the daughter of the late Maurice and Eunice Thornton. Carole vacationed in Spain in 1986, where she met a young American, fresh out of college, who captured her heart.



Carole loved to swim, play the piano, go for long walks, and tap dance at Jin Harris Dance Center.



She was a member of the British Women's Cub and the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, working the concession stand with her daughter, Elizabeth, or husband, Jim.



She loved performing, watching plays and musicals, visiting art exhibits and seeing the NEPA Philharmonic. Carole loved to revel to Las Vegas and Bermuda and recently celebrated 30 loving years of marriage to her husband, Jim.



Carole bravely battled stage 4 breast cancer for almost five years with the help of Dr. Greenwald and his compassionate and caring staff to which our family will be always grateful. Carole would also like to thank the care and support she received from Candy's Place, the staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and the Celtic Hospice.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, Jim, are her beautiful daughters, Sarah Belawicz and her husband, Joseph; and Elizabeth.



A celebration of life viewing for Carole will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville, with a blessing service at 6 p.m.



Goodbye Carole, my Sweetie Weetie Yorkshire Rose. You will be in my heart until we meet again.



Love, Jim

