Casmir Alexander Wysocki, 71, of Pinellas Park, Fla., died Nov. 16, 2018, at St. Luke's Hospice, Bethleham.



Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of Julia Sudik and Casmir F. Wysocki.



He had a distinguished career with the U.S. Air Force and the United States government.



Caz had an acerbic sense of humor and was quick witted.



He leaves his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Paul Wozniakm and his niece, Michelle Wozniak.



Elias Funeral home handled the cremation.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .





