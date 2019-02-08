Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Ann Barry Rogers. View Sign

Catherine Ann Barry Rogers died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at South Health Campus Calgary, Canada.



She was born at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, on Nov. 11, 1958. She was the daughter of Francis J. Barry Sr., of Dallas, and Gail Eastwood Barry, of Kingston.



Catherine graduated from Dallas High School and Misericordia University. Prior to her retirement, she was chief financial officer and senior vice president of Western Financial Group of Alberta, Canada.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Bill Rogers, in 2014.



She is survived by her devoted children, Robert and Samantha Rogers, Alberta, Canada, by whom she will be profoundly missed. Surviving are also her parents, her four brothers and their wives, Francis and Susan Barry, Dallas; John and Denice Barry, Loma, Colo.; Michael and Rita Barry, Hummelstown; and Martin and Madison Barry, Dallas; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.



Catherine has been cremated and services are being held in Canada this week. A burial will be at a later date in Oaklawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

