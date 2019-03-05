Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Havard Campbell. View Sign

Catherine Havard Campbell of Commack, N.Y., passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.



She was born Aug. 18, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, the only child to Frances Paciotti Havard, who passed at the age of 31 in 1949 and Richard Albert Havard, who passed in 1963 at the age of 45.



Family also preceding her in death were Lena Havard, Bruno Ninotti and Richard Havard Jr.



She graduated from James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1958. In 1960, she enlisted in the U.S. Army being a member of the Women's Army Corp. She married while in the Army and moved to New York to raise her family.



Surviving are her daughter, Robyn Chacon, with whom she resided, and her husband, Michael, and their four sons, Christopher, Ryan, Michael and Matthew; son, David, his wife, Sheryl, and their children, Jennifer and her husband, Dan; David Scott and daughter, Rhiannon and financé, Alex.



In addition to her immediate family, she is also survived by sisters, Anita McDermott, Ann Arbor, Mich.; Linda Pesotski, Wilkes-Barre; Melina Clymo, Sweet Valley; numerous niece and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



A memorial service will be held in Commack, N.Y., at a later date.





