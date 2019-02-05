Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celia R. Piotrowski. View Sign

Celia R. Piotrowski, 98, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.



Celia was born Nov. 19, 1920, at the family home and farm in Moon Lake, now part of Moon Lake State Park. She was married to the late, Anthony G. Piotrowski. Celia was later a life resident of Plymouth and Lake Silkworth. She was employed with Bass Manufacturing in Plymouth, until her retirement which led to many other ventures.



Celia was a member of Nativity B.V.M., Plymouth, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel parishes, Hunlock Creek, where she was a member of many committees and Woman's Sodality Groups. Celia was also a past president of Plymouth Hose Company No. 2, Woman's Volunteer Society.



Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Petronella and Joseph Kapuscinski; her daughter, Janet Walsh, Nov. 28, 2018; brothers, Alex, Anthony, Benjamen and Joseph Jr.; and sister, Mary Hodgson.



Surviving Celia are her son, Anthony Jr. and his wife, Lorraine; grandchildren, Anthony III, Kenneth, John P. Walsh, Lauren Walsh Poleschuk and James Walsh; great-grandchildren, Daytona Walsh and Gregor Poleschuk; in addition to many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth, Hunlock Creek. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.



To submit condolences to Celia's family, please visit



Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

530 W Main St

Plymouth , PA 18651

