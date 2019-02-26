Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charlene N. Bloom, 77, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family and friends.



Born in Scranton on May 29, 1941, she was a daughter to the late Charles and Mildred



Charlene worked at A. Rifkin Co. in Wilkes-Barre and later at Bonham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, from where she retired. She was a member of Cambra Christian Church. Charlene enjoyed tending to her flowers, sewing, country music, and dining with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Charlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Warren Bloom. Also preceding was daughter, Christi Lynn Simonson.



Surviving Charlene is her daughter, Amanda Simonson and fiance, Mike Schuckers, Stillwater; grandchildren, Caiden and Ethan Schuckers; sister-in-law, Ginny Begin, Ohio; dog, Missy; cat, Penny; and many foster children, to whom she mothered.



All are welcome to join Charlene's family for her funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday at Kelchner-McMichael-Baker Funeral Home, 119-121 E. Third St., Berwick. Officiating will be the Rev. Deb Harvey, pastor.



Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Berwick.



Memorial contributions in Charlene's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Messages of love and support can be left at

Charlene N. Bloom, 77, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family and friends.Born in Scranton on May 29, 1941, she was a daughter to the late Charles and Mildred Smith Schaefer.Charlene worked at A. Rifkin Co. in Wilkes-Barre and later at Bonham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, from where she retired. She was a member of Cambra Christian Church. Charlene enjoyed tending to her flowers, sewing, country music, and dining with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.Charlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Warren Bloom. Also preceding was daughter, Christi Lynn Simonson.Surviving Charlene is her daughter, Amanda Simonson and fiance, Mike Schuckers, Stillwater; grandchildren, Caiden and Ethan Schuckers; sister-in-law, Ginny Begin, Ohio; dog, Missy; cat, Penny; and many foster children, to whom she mothered.All are welcome to join Charlene's family for her funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday at Kelchner-McMichael-Baker Funeral Home, 119-121 E. Third St., Berwick. Officiating will be the Rev. Deb Harvey, pastor.Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Berwick.Memorial contributions in Charlene's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Messages of love and support can be left at www.kelchnerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home McMichael & Rairigh Funeral Home Inc

119-121 E 3Rd St

Berwick , PA 18603

(570) 752-3639 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close